Goldman Sachs says tech giants will borrow $400B for AI

All this borrowing is shaking up the corporate bond market. Investors now have more high-quality options besides government bonds, and bond spreads are ticking up as a result.

While tech debt is not moving Treasury yields much yet, those are still driven by Federal Reserve policy and government deficits; it is clear that heavy investment in AI is changing how money flows through the economy.

Expect this trend to stick around as tech giants keep pushing for an edge in new technologies.