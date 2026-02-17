Goldman Sachs to drop DEI measures for executive board candidates
Goldman Sachs recently informed the NLPC it plans to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) measures from how it evaluates prospective candidates for its executive board.
This shift comes after a push from a small shareholder group, the NLPC, which asked for these criteria to be dropped last year.
The "other demographics" category, which reportedly included race, gender identity, ethnicity, and sexual orientation, would be removed under the proposed change.
Other companies making similar changes
Goldman isn't alone—big US companies have been rethinking their DEI policies since Donald Trump took office in January 2025.
Firms like American Express and John Deere have made similar changes after talks with the NLPC.
Even Deloitte and Google are adjusting their diversity strategies as corporate America responds to new political pressures.