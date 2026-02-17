Goldman Sachs to drop DEI measures for executive board candidates Business Feb 17, 2026

Goldman Sachs recently informed the NLPC it plans to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) measures from how it evaluates prospective candidates for its executive board.

This shift comes after a push from a small shareholder group, the NLPC, which asked for these criteria to be dropped last year.

The "other demographics" category, which reportedly included race, gender identity, ethnicity, and sexual orientation, would be removed under the proposed change.