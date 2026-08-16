Goldman Sachs: US AI spending not boosting earnings yet

Even with AI budgets rising fast, the median company's monthly AI spending per employee rose from $5 at the start of the year to $12 in July,

only 11% of S&P 500 companies noticed real productivity boosts in things like coding or customer support.

And just 2% could actually link those improvements to higher earnings.

For now, AI inference expenses are less than 0.5% of S&P 500 revenues and mostly come from shifting around existing budgets, not new income.

Still, analysts think bigger benefits could show up as more businesses figure out how to use AI well.