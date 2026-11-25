Goldman Sachs says the surge in US data centers, thanks to all the A.I. hype, is set to seriously ramp up energy needs through 2028.

Year-to-date, data-center power capacity and demand have increased by nearly 30% in the US, and the bank thinks an additional 52 gigawatts of data-center power capacity could come online in 2028, which means both electricity and natural gas use will keep climbing.