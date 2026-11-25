Goldman Sachs warns A.I. surge will boost US energy demand
Goldman Sachs says the surge in US data centers, thanks to all the A.I. hype, is set to seriously ramp up energy needs through 2028.
Year-to-date, data-center power capacity and demand have increased by nearly 30% in the US, and the bank thinks an additional 52 gigawatts of data-center power capacity could come online in 2028, which means both electricity and natural gas use will keep climbing.
US data centers tighten power markets
With so many new data centers popping up, power markets are getting tighter and gas prices might rise between 2028 and 2030.
Recent wins for Democrats in states like Texas and Georgia could lead to greater scrutiny of data center development, but Goldman Sachs still expects big growth ahead as A.I. keeps pushing demand higher.