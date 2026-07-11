Goldman Sachs warns Strait of Hormuz tensions slow oil recovery Business Jul 11, 2026

Goldman Sachs says new tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are making it tough for Middle Eastern oil supplies to bounce back.

Even though some oil wells have reopened, the region is still producing way less than before the war.

Recent clashes between the US and Iran have slowed down ship traffic through this key waterway, briefly sending oil prices above $80 a barrel.