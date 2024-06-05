Next Article

Bloomer has held key roles at Clinique and Estee Lauder Companies

Good Glamm Group appoints veteran Lauren Bloomer for international expansion

By Mudit Dube 04:58 pm Jun 05, 202404:58 pm

What's the story The Good Glamm Group, a content-to-commerce unicorn, has announced the appointment of former Becca Cosmetics CEO Lauren Bloomer as President - International. In her new role, Bloomer will also serve on the board of Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams as the startup's representative. This strategic move is part of the company's preparation for its IPO in 2025 and ongoing company-wide restructuring.

Expansion strategy

Bloomer to drive Good Glamm's international growth

Bloomer, with over two decades of experience in the beauty and consumer goods industries, will be responsible for driving the Good Glamm Group's international growth. "By the time we hit the IPO, our international business is going to be about 30-35% of our revenues," said Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and CEO. Prior to Becca Cosmetics, Bloomer held key roles at Clinique and Estee Lauder Companies.

Industry expertise

Bloomer's extensive experience to benefit Good Glamm Group

Bloomer's extensive experience includes brand management and strategy positions at The Clorox Company and Boston Consulting Group, where she focused on brand building, omnichannel development, and go-to-market activation. Sanghvi expressed his enthusiasm about her appointment, "After a successful launch of our international business, we are now delighted to welcome Lauren to the Good Glamm Group to drive our next phase of growth."

New beginnings

Bloomer expresses excitement about joining Good Glamm Group

Bloomer shared her enthusiasm about joining the Good Glamm Group, stating, "I'm thrilled to join the Good Glamm Group. With a shared passion for innovation and excellence, I look forward to working with this talented team to advance our vision and establish the Good Glamm as a leading global beauty company." Her appointment is seen as a strategic move toward achieving global expansion.