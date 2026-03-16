Google, Accel pick 5 startups for Atoms AI Cohort 2026 Business Mar 16, 2026

Google AI Futures Fund and Accel Atoms have picked five promising startups (K-Dense, Dodge.ai, Persistence Labs, Zingroll, and Level Plane) for their Atoms AI Cohort 2026.

These teams stood out from 4,000 applicants and may receive up to $2 million in total co-investment plus up to $350,000 in compute/AI credits across Google Cloud, Gemini, and DeepMind resources.