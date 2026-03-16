Google, Accel pick 5 startups for Atoms AI Cohort 2026
Google AI Futures Fund and Accel Atoms have picked five promising startups (K-Dense, Dodge.ai, Persistence Labs, Zingroll, and Level Plane) for their Atoms AI Cohort 2026.
These teams stood out from 4,000 applicants and may receive up to $2 million in total co-investment plus up to $350,000 in compute/AI credits across Google Cloud, Gemini, and DeepMind resources.
What is Atoms AI program?
Launched in late 2025, the Atoms AI program backs Indian and Indian-origin founders (location agnostic) working on coding, productivity, creativity, and content tools.
Winners get early access to Gemini and DeepMind tech, one-on-one mentorship from Google and Accel experts, global exposure trips, and marketing support.
Meet the selected startups
The selected startups include K-Dense, Dodge.ai, Persistence Labs, Zingroll and Level Plane.
K-Dense; Dodge.ai; Persistence Labs; Zingroll; Level Plane.