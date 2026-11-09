Google acquires Crusoe's unfinished southeastern Wyoming data center, price undisclosed
Business
Google just picked up an unfinished data center project in southeastern Wyoming from AI startup Crusoe, following its big $17 billion push to build a major tech campus in the state.
Crusoe confirmed the sale on Friday, though they're keeping the price tag private.
Crusoe expands with $3.9B funding
Crusoe, based in Denver, handled site selection and approvals before handing things off to Google.
Its original plan, teamed with Tallgrass Energy, was for a massive 10-gigawatt facility, but cost issues meant Google didn't sign on at first.
Even so, Crusoe is still working with Google on a Texas campus powered by wind energy.
With fresh funding of $3.9 billion and projects for Oracle, OpenAI, and Microsoft, Crusoe's influence in the data infrastructure world is only growing.