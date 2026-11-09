Google acquires Crusoe's unfinished southeastern Wyoming data center, price undisclosed

Crusoe, based in Denver, handled site selection and approvals before handing things off to Google.

Its original plan, teamed with Tallgrass Energy, was for a massive 10-gigawatt facility, but cost issues meant Google didn't sign on at first.

Even so, Crusoe is still working with Google on a Texas campus powered by wind energy.

With fresh funding of $3.9 billion and projects for Oracle, OpenAI, and Microsoft, Crusoe's influence in the data infrastructure world is only growing.