Google agrees to pay $50 million to settle Black employees' lawsuit

April Curley suit alleges hiring stereotyping

Led by former employee April Curley, the case accused Google of using racial stereotypes in hiring and steering Black candidates into less rewarding roles.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump called the deal "This settlement is a significant step toward holding one of the world's most powerful companies accountable and making clear that discriminatory practices cannot and will not be tolerated."

Google promised new steps like pay equity analyzes, more salary transparency, and making it easier for employees to challenge workplace issues, at least through August 2026.