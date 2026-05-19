Google and Blackstone launch $5B US company to offer TPUs

Venture targets 500MW compute by 2027

They are aiming for a massive 500 megawatts of compute capacity by 2027, showing just how fast demand for AI is growing.

Blackstone is putting up the initial $5 billion to build out infrastructure, while Google brings its cutting-edge chips and software.

The venture will be led by Benjamin Treynor Sloss from Google as CEO.

Both teams are pretty excited about combining their strengths to meet global demand for smarter, faster computing.