Google and Blackstone launch $5B US company to offer TPUs
Google and Blackstone are teaming up for a $5 billion project to boost AI computing power in the US.
Their new company will offer Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), the chips behind advanced AI models, to customers who want more flexibility than Google Cloud alone provides.
This move is all about making high-powered AI tech more accessible across industries like research and finance.
Venture targets 500MW compute by 2027
They are aiming for a massive 500 megawatts of compute capacity by 2027, showing just how fast demand for AI is growing.
Blackstone is putting up the initial $5 billion to build out infrastructure, while Google brings its cutting-edge chips and software.
The venture will be led by Benjamin Treynor Sloss from Google as CEO.
Both teams are pretty excited about combining their strengths to meet global demand for smarter, faster computing.