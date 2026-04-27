Google and South Korea to launch AI campus in Seoul

Seoul campus to train local engineers

The campus will offer internships and training to help grow local tech talent.

South Korea requested bringing in engineers from Google's US team, an idea Hassabis would consider.

There are also plans for joint projects with major Korean companies like Samsung, SK Hynix, Hyundai's Boston Dynamics, and LG.

Hassabis highlighted Korea's leadership in chips and robotics, recalling how DeepMind's AlphaGo match there changed the game for AI worldwide.