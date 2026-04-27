Google and South Korea to launch AI campus in Seoul
Google and the South Korean government are joining forces to launch an AI campus in Seoul, aiming to boost innovation with local engineers and startups.
The plan was sealed after a meeting between President Lee Jae Myung and Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis, with both sides eager to push Korea's role in global AI.
Seoul campus to train local engineers
The campus will offer internships and training to help grow local tech talent.
South Korea requested bringing in engineers from Google's US team, an idea Hassabis would consider.
There are also plans for joint projects with major Korean companies like Samsung, SK Hynix, Hyundai's Boston Dynamics, and LG.
Hassabis highlighted Korea's leadership in chips and robotics, recalling how DeepMind's AlphaGo match there changed the game for AI worldwide.