Google appeals antitrust ruling over alleged search and advertising monopolies

Google has appealed a 2024 antitrust ruling that accused the tech giant of illegally maintaining monopolies in online search and advertising. The appeal was filed with the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The ruling, by Judge Amit Mehta, found Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act by using its dominance to maintain its position in the search market.

Appeal details Case centers on Google's default search engine status on Safari The antitrust case revolves around Google's agreement with Apple, which makes Google the default search engine on Safari for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. In return, Apple gets a cut of the advertising revenue from these searches. Court documents revealed that Google paid Apple nearly $20 billion in 2022 alone to keep this position.

Deal restrictions Court allows Google to continue payments to Apple with restrictions During the remedies phase of the case, the court allowed Google to continue its payments to Apple for default placement but imposed some restrictions. The tech giant can't structure this deal in a way that prevents Apple from promoting rival search engines or AI products. Also, it has limited default deals to one year at most, giving competitors an annual chance to bid for Safari placement.

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Defense strategy Google argues its search engine was simply the best choice In its appeal, Google argues that the district court wrongly viewed its agreements with browser makers as exclusionary. It claims Apple chose Google because of better user satisfaction and advertising revenue potential than competitors. The tech giant cited testimony from Apple executives, including Eddy Cue, who allegedly called choosing Google "a no brainer" due to its search quality and monetization capabilities.

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Rival attempts Apple rejected Microsoft's bid to become Safari's default search engine The appeal also references Microsoft's attempt to become the default search engine on Safari with Bing. Despite offering Apple 100% of the advertising revenue from Bing searches, Apple declined the offer. Executives believed users would switch back to Google, which further supports Google's claim that its deal with Apple was based on quality and preference rather than exclusionary tactics.