Google appeals Delhi High Court finding of Hindware trademark infringement
Business
Google is appealing a Delhi High Court decision that found it liable for trademark infringement.
The case started when Hindware, a bathroom fittings brand, said rivals were buying its name as keywords on Google Ads, so when people searched "Hindware," competitor sites popped up instead.
Google says keywords not infringement
Google argues the ruling could mess with how digital ads work and limit what users see online.
It says using brand names as ad keywords is not the same as stealing trademarks, and restricting this could give big brands too much control.
The court had ordered Google to pay about $31,600 in damages to Hindware, but now Google is hoping to overturn that call.