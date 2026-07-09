Google appeals Delhi High Court order over $31,600 Hindware award
Business
Google is appealing a recent Delhi High Court order that made it pay $31,600 to Hindware for trademark infringement.
The court said Google let competitors buy Hindware's name as a keyword in Google Ads, which sparked big questions about how online ads work in India's digital advertising market, where Google earned $4.1 billion in gross advertising revenue last year.
Experts expect India ad keyword changes
In its massive appeal, Google argued the ruling could hurt consumer choice and competition, saying people often search brands just to compare options.
Legal experts think this case could change how companies use brand names in online ads across India, so everyone from startups to big brands is watching closely to see what happens next.