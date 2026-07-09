Google appeals Delhi High Court ruling over Hindware keyword misuse

Google warns India ruling threatens ads

Google just filed a massive appeal, warning that if this ruling stands, it could shake up how digital ads work in India.

They argue banning trademarked keywords would give big brands too much control over ad space and limit what users see online.

Google also pointed out that India's digital ad market is booming, and said the ruling makes India an "outlier" compared to other countries, noting its gross advertising revenue in India was about $4.1 billion last year.

The next hearing is coming up soon.