Google appeals Delhi High Court ruling over Hindware keyword misuse
Google is challenging a Delhi High Court ruling from May this year that said it misused the Hindware brand name in its ad system.
Hindware, known for bathroom fittings, claimed its name was used as a keyword to trigger ads for rival brands, so when people searched "Hindware," they often saw competitor ads first.
The court sided with Hindware and told Google to pay up $31,600.
Google warns India ruling threatens ads
Google just filed a massive appeal, warning that if this ruling stands, it could shake up how digital ads work in India.
They argue banning trademarked keywords would give big brands too much control over ad space and limit what users see online.
Google also pointed out that India's digital ad market is booming, and said the ruling makes India an "outlier" compared to other countries, noting its gross advertising revenue in India was about $4.1 billion last year.
The next hearing is coming up soon.