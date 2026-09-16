Google backs Rio Grande do Sul 200,000-hectare carbon removal project

Google has agreed its biggest-ever carbon-removal deal yet, backing a project in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul with Terradot.

The project spans more than 200,000 hectares and uses enhanced rock weathering to speed up CO2 capture, while also aiming to cut methane emissions from rice farming.

As Google's head of carbon removal, Randy Spock put it, tackling both methane and carbon dioxide is key if we're serious about fighting climate change for the long run.