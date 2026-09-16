Google backs Rio Grande do Sul 200,000-hectare carbon removal project
Google has agreed its biggest-ever carbon-removal deal yet, backing a project in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul with Terradot.
The project spans more than 200,000 hectares and uses enhanced rock weathering to speed up CO2 capture, while also aiming to cut methane emissions from rice farming.
As Google's head of carbon removal, Randy Spock put it, tackling both methane and carbon dioxide is key if we're serious about fighting climate change for the long run.
Google targets 1 million methane-abatement credits
The goal? Hit 1 million metric tons of methane-abatement credits by 2030, with carbon-removal credits coming by 2040.
Google wants to roll out this model across more rice fields in Brazil, and even take it to India and Vietnam.
With the next big climate conference (COP31) focusing on methane cuts, this project could become a blueprint for future projects.