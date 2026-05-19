Google and Blackstone plan to launch an AI cloud company

Tech giant Google and investment firm Blackstone are teaming up to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) cloud company. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the venture will be backed by a $5 billion equity investment from Blackstone, which will take a majority stake in the unnamed US-based company.

Partnership New venture to utilize Google's specialized chips The new company will leverage Google's specialized chips, hardware, software, and services. These include Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), a type of chip specifically designed for machine learning tasks. The move is seen as a major step by Google to monetize its own chips with external customers and intensify competition with NVIDIA, the current leader in AI computing.

Leadership and expansion The project aims to go online by 2027 Benjamin Treynor Sloss, a long-time Google executive, is set to be the CEO of this new company. The venture intends to bring 500MW of capacity online by 2027, which is roughly the amount of electric power needed to serve a midsize city. It also plans to increase its capacity significantly over time as demand for computing power for advanced AI models continues to grow.

Advertisement