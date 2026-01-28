Google brings new AI tools to classrooms, targets 75 million students in India

What's cool about these new tools?

The fresh features are all about making learning easier and more personal—think of Guided Learning in Gemini as your own digital tutor.

Tools like SynthID help spot if content was edited by AI, so things stay transparent.

In a randomized control study with City Montessori School and Fab AI, nearly three out of four AI interactions saw students trying to deepen their understanding rather than seeking instant solutions for grades 8-9.

Plus, there's a big push to train 40,000 Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers on responsible AI and to pilot Chaudhary Charan Singh University as an "AI-native" university.