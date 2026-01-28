Google brings new AI tools to classrooms, targets 75 million students in India
Google just dropped a bunch of new AI-powered tools for students and teachers across India, aiming to reach 75 million students and nearly 2 million educators by the end of 2027.
There's also an ₹85 crore grant for Wadhwani AI to boost this effort.
Highlights include full-length JEE Main practice tests in Gemini (with PhysicsWallah and Careers360), smart study guides via Canvas in Search AI Mode, and Gemini-powered feedback for classroom assignments.
What's cool about these new tools?
The fresh features are all about making learning easier and more personal—think of Guided Learning in Gemini as your own digital tutor.
Tools like SynthID help spot if content was edited by AI, so things stay transparent.
In a randomized control study with City Montessori School and Fab AI, nearly three out of four AI interactions saw students trying to deepen their understanding rather than seeking instant solutions for grades 8-9.
Plus, there's a big push to train 40,000 Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers on responsible AI and to pilot Chaudhary Charan Singh University as an "AI-native" university.
India leading the global AI learning wave
India is now one of the top users of Google's Gemini learning tech—NotebookLM alone generated over 3 million outputs in India in the past month.
The best part? These tools support multiple Indian languages and soon will cover more competitive exams.