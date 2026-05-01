Google challenges 2024 US court monopoly ruling over search ads

Judge orders Google share search data

Google claims the ruling got things wrong legally, insisting its deals actually let competitors like Bing have a shot.

It says its top spot comes from innovation, not just money moves.

The judge also ordered Google to share search data with other players, including A.I. firms like OpenAI, to help level the playing field.

The US Department of Justice will respond by July 2026; if things don't go Google's way, this could head all the way to the Supreme Court for a major showdown over tech monopolies.