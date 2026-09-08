Google Cloud and Accenture launch Accenture Gemini enterprise business group
Google Cloud and Accenture just teamed up to launch the Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group.
Their goal? To make it way easier for companies to use AI by training up to 1,000 Accenture forward deployed engineers who will work directly with clients on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise platform, building custom AI tools that actually fit what each business needs.
Engineers integrate AI into existing systems
These engineers, backed by experts from both companies, will help businesses not just plug in AI, but really make it work with their existing systems.
It is all about solving real challenges, like integrating new tech and rethinking old processes so companies can finally get the most out of AI.
As Accenture's CEO Julie Sweet puts it, "Clients want clear value and they're stuck."
This move is also part of a bigger trend: big tech firms are now sending their own experts straight to clients to speed up real-world results.