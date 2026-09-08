Google Cloud and Accenture launch Accenture Gemini enterprise business group

These engineers, backed by experts from both companies, will help businesses not just plug in AI, but really make it work with their existing systems.

It is all about solving real challenges, like integrating new tech and rethinking old processes so companies can finally get the most out of AI.

As Accenture's CEO Julie Sweet puts it, "Clients want clear value and they're stuck."

This move is also part of a bigger trend: big tech firms are now sending their own experts straight to clients to speed up real-world results.