Google Cloud appoints Amit Kumar interim India head for growth
Business
Google Cloud just named Amit Kumar as its interim India head, taking over from Sashikumar Sreedharan.
Kumar, who has been with the company since 2021, is now in charge of driving Google Cloud's growth in India's fast-evolving digital scene, a big piece of the company's global game plan.
Google Cloud invests $15bn in Visakhapatnam
With rivals like Microsoft and Amazon in the mix, Google Cloud is doubling down on India.
Kumar will focus on helping digital-first businesses grow.
Plus, there is a huge $15 billion investment to build an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, adding to its existing bases in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, showing how serious they are about boosting AI and cloud tech across the country.