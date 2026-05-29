Google Cloud integrates Gemini AI into India long-term contracts
Business
Google Cloud is doubling down on India by weaving its Gemini AI platform into long-term contracts, hoping to help small and medium-sized businesses go digital faster.
Sashikumar Sreedharan, who heads Google Cloud India, says small and medium-sized businesses are showing interest in using these AI tools to transform how they work.
Google 14% India cloud, ₹2,070 cr
Right now, Google holds 14% of India's cloud market, behind AWS (28%) and Microsoft Azure (21%), and made ₹2,070 crore from its cloud business in FY25.
While adoption of special sovereign clouds is slow due to new data rules, analysts think Google's huge base of workplace app users could give it an edge if it keeps pushing automation and smart features.