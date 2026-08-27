Thinking Machines Lab co-founder to join Google

Zoph's career in AI research spans six years at Google, where he worked as a research scientist at Google Brain from June 2016 to August 2022.

The team was later merged with DeepMind to form Google DeepMind in 2023.

From September to October 2022, Zoph served as OpenAI's VP of Research, Post-Training, before joining Thinking Machines Lab as a co-founder in October 2024. He left the start-up in January this year.