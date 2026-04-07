Google Deloitte report forecasts India's e-commerce at $250B by 2030
Big news for online shoppers: India's e-commerce market is on track to nearly triple, jumping from $90 billion to $250 billion by 2030, according to a new Google and Deloitte report.
Gen Z is leading the charge, expected to make up almost half of all online spending.
The way people shop is shifting toward instant discovery and quick fulfillment: think faster deliveries.
Creators boost India's online retail adoption
Creators are making a real impact, especially in smaller cities, where they'll influence about 30% of retail spending and help first-timers try online shopping.
Quick commerce, fast delivery beyond just food, is set to hit $50 billion, expanding into fashion, electronics, and beauty.
Google's also stepping up its game with AI-powered features in its Gemini app and improved search tools for Indian shoppers.
All this growth comes thanks to better internet access and people spending more online — even with global economic ups and downs.