Google denies massive India cloud layoffs, only 30 roles affected
Heard about massive Google Cloud layoffs in India? Turns out, it's not true.
Google just confirmed that only 30 roles were impacted by some minor team changes, not a huge cut.
Google called the viral layoff rumors "totally inaccurate," saying these tweaks are just part of their ongoing plan to focus on key projects.
Blind posts, X chatter, employees corroborate
It all started with anonymous posts on Blind, where people talked about "resign or get fired" situations. The chatter quickly spread to X, fueling speculation.
But actual Google employees like Bhavya Khandelwal and Akash Basudevan have backed up the company's statement: no big layoffs happened, just a few targeted adjustments as Google keeps refining how teams work.