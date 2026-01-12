Did Google fire an employee for reporting manager's lewd behavior?

A senior employee at Google has claimed she was made redundant, after reporting a manager who had shared explicit details of his swinger lifestyle and showed a nude picture of his wife. The woman, Victoria Woodall, made the allegations during an employment tribunal hearing. She said she faced retaliation from the tech giant for blowing the whistle on this misconduct.

Investigation findings Internal probe confirms sexual harassment allegations Google UK's internal investigation corroborated Woodall's allegations, finding that the manager had sexually harassed two female employees by touching them without their consent. The company's report also revealed other instances of inappropriate behavior, including the manager making lewd comments to staff and showing a female colleague an explicit photo of his wife. Despite these findings, Google denies any retaliation against Woodall and claims she became "paranoid" after her whistleblowing.

Retaliation claims Woodall alleges retaliation and 'boys' club' culture at Google In her claim, Woodall alleged that her boss waged a "relentless campaign of retaliation" against her after she reported the manager's misconduct. This was because the complaint also implicated his close friends who were later disciplined for witnessing the behavior and not challenging it. She alleged a "boys' club" culture at Google, claiming that until December 2022, the company funded an exclusive men's event called the "chairman's lunch."

Company stance Google's response to Woodall's allegations Google has denied all of Woodall's allegations, including the existence of a "boys' club" culture. The firm said an internal investigation found no such culture and ended the event as it was no longer in line with its policies. Despite these denials, Woodall claims she was subjected to retaliatory actions after reporting the manager's misconduct, and later faced redundancy during a broader reorganization process in March 2024.