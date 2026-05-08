Google explores AI infrastructure, servers and drone manufacturing in India
Business
Google is exploring investments in India across AI infrastructure and the manufacturing of servers and drones.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news after meeting with Google executives, tying it to CEO Sundar Pichai's global $185 billion capex addition this year for all about ramping up AI innovation.
Google dedicates most ML to cloud
At last month's Google Cloud Next summit, Pichai mentioned that more than half of Google's machine learning power will be dedicated specifically to its cloud business.
This shows just how serious Google is about expanding its AI game worldwide, and puts India right in the spotlight as a key player in its next big tech chapter.