Google fights €1.49 billion AdSense antitrust fine in EU court

Google's lawyer argued that competitors actually had chances to compete, while the Commission pushed back, saying letting Google off sets a bad legal example.

The disputed practices ran from 2006 to 2016 until Google changed its contracts.

A court adviser is due to issue a non-binding opinion on November 12, 2026, and this case is just one of four big fines that have cost Google €9.5 billion over nearly 20 years of legal battles with the EU.