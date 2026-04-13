Google gets Andhra Pradesh license to power its data centers
Business
Google has scored a special license from the Andhra Pradesh government to handle its own electricity distribution through its arm, Raiden Infotech.
This move, confirmed by state energy chief K Vijayanand, means Google can now manage how power gets to its massive data centers in the region.
Official paperwork is on the way.
Google can buy electricity across India
With this license, Google can buy electricity straight from any source—renewable or not—across India.
That's a big deal for powering its $15 billion data center project and keeping things running smoothly 24/7.
By skipping the regular grid, they'll get more reliable energy and save money in the long term, all while aiming for greener operations as they grow in India.