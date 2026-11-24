Google India says 30 roles cut amid mass layoff rumors
What's the story
Google has quashed rumors of major layoffs in its Cloud division in India. The tech giant clarified that only 30 roles were eliminated as part of a small organizational change. The clarification came after social media was abuzz with speculation about widespread job cuts within the company.
Speculation spread
Rumors of layoffs sparked on Blind
The rumors about Google layoffs originated on Blind, an anonymous professional network.
A user claiming to be a Bengaluru-based employee alleged that the company was giving "resign or get fired ultimatums" to its staffers.
The post quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with many speculating about potential job cuts at Google in India.
Official clarification
Google Cloud's official X account addresses speculation
Responding to the speculation, Google Cloud India's official X account said there are no layoffs.
The company described the job cuts as a "small organizational change in India."
It clarified that last week Google Cloud made a small organizational change in India and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritization of work.
Employee assurance
Employees confirm no wider job cuts
Some Google employees have also confirmed that there are no wider job cuts in the company.
"Fake hysteria - I'm in the org," wrote Bhavya Khandelwal, a software engineer at Google.
"I don't see it anywhere yet," agreed Akash Basudevan, a senior MLE at Google.
Their posts further validate Google's clarification about the recent organizational changes within its Cloud division in India.
Past layoffs
Job cuts at Google since January 2023
Since January 2023, Google has conducted multiple rounds of job cuts to save costs, streamline its organizational structure, and refocus resources on key business priorities such as artificial intelligence (AI).
In January 2023 alone, the company announced plans to cut around 12,000 jobs globally, or about 6% of its workforce.
The company has also offered voluntary buyouts to employees in several countries amid heavy AI spending.