Google, India SME Forum: AI could unlock $490B+ for MSMEs
A fresh Google and India SME Forum report says AI could unlock more than $490 billion in economic value from India's micro, small, and medium businesses.
The study looked at over 3,200 MSMEs and found digital tools are already making a difference: 60% of these businesses have seen double-digit revenue growth.
AI is expected to boost profits by 30% to 35%, making it a game-changer for the sector.
Indian MSMEs expand access, cut costs
The report highlights that 66% of MSMEs have grown their market access, while 58% are getting more customers thanks to digital tools.
78% of MSMEs saw a drop in customer acquisition costs, and early AI integration pilots show the potential for operational savings of 20-30%.
All this digital activity has added thousands of crores to the economy, showing just how big an impact tech is having on Indian businesses.