Google, India SME Forum: AI could unlock $490B+ for MSMEs

Indian MSMEs expand access, cut costs

The report highlights that 66% of MSMEs have grown their market access, while 58% are getting more customers thanks to digital tools.

78% of MSMEs saw a drop in customer acquisition costs, and early AI integration pilots show the potential for operational savings of 20-30%.

All this digital activity has added thousands of crores to the economy, showing just how big an impact tech is having on Indian businesses.