Google, India SME Forum find AI lifts MSME profits 30-35%
Business
A fresh report from Google and the India SME Forum says AI could help Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) increase their profits by 30% to 35%.
Nearly 60% of MSMEs are already seeing double-digit revenue growth after going digital, thanks to better market reach and easier customer acquisition.
Digital advertising added ₹49,700cr to economy
MSMEs using digital advertising added ₹49,700 crore to the economy and ₹32,300 crore in value.
Two out of three businesses reached more customers online, while over half improved how they bring in new ones.
Even better, 78% managed to cut down on customer acquisition costs through digital strategies.