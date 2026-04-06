Google invests $15 billion in India, nation's largest foreign investment
Business
Google is making its biggest-ever investment in India, pouring $15 billion into a huge new data center hub near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
This move, part of a deal signed with the state on October 14, will not only boost Google's global reach but also mark the largest single foreign investment India has seen so far.
Visakhapatnam hub operational by July 2028
The new hub will spread across three campuses, Adavivaram, Tarluvada, and Rambilli, with 601.4 acres set aside for the project.
Implemented by Google's Raiden Infotech India and partnered with Adani Infra, it's expected to be up and running by July 2028.
The site will feature advanced tech like high-capacity submarine cables and dedicated networks, giving a serious upgrade to India's digital backbone.