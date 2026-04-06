Google invests $15 billion in India, nation's largest foreign investment

Visakhapatnam hub operational by July 2028

The new hub will spread across three campuses, Adavivaram, Tarluvada, and Rambilli, with 601.4 acres set aside for the project.

Implemented by Google's Raiden Infotech India and partnered with Adani Infra, it's expected to be up and running by July 2028.

The site will feature advanced tech like high-capacity submarine cables and dedicated networks, giving a serious upgrade to India's digital backbone.