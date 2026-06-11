Google invests $50 million to train more than 300,000 workers
Google is putting $50 million into training more than 300,000 people for hands-on careers like construction, electrical work, plumbing, and manufacturing.
Teaming up with labor unions and contractor associations in more than 20 states, the goal is to tackle worker shortages and keep US infrastructure running smoothly.
As CEO Sundar Pichai puts it, "America's digital economy relies on our physical infrastructure and the electricians, pipefitters, welders, manufacturing workers and more who build and maintain it," said in a post on X.
Google funding expands apprenticeships and certifications
This funding will help organizations expand apprenticeship programs and offer industry-recognized certifications, so workers can land solid jobs.
Groups like TradesFutures are growing their construction training efforts, while the Electrical Training Alliance is rolling out mobile centers where demand is high.
Over the next five years, there will be upgraded training for plumbing and HVAC roles, plus AI-powered tools for sheet metal workers, all part of Google's bigger plan to bridge skill gaps and support essential industries.