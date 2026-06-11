Google invests $50 million to train more than 300,000 workers Business Jun 11, 2026

Google is putting $50 million into training more than 300,000 people for hands-on careers like construction, electrical work, plumbing, and manufacturing.

Teaming up with labor unions and contractor associations in more than 20 states, the goal is to tackle worker shortages and keep US infrastructure running smoothly.

As CEO Sundar Pichai puts it, "America's digital economy relies on our physical infrastructure and the electricians, pipefitters, welders, manufacturing workers and more who build and maintain it," said in a post on X.