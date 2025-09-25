Next Article
Google is taking its Epic Games fight to the Supreme
Business
Google is taking its fight with Epic Games all the way to the Supreme Court after losing in lower courts.
The main issue? A recent ruling says Google must let app developers use their own payment systems instead of forcing everyone through Google Play Billing—a big deal for devs wanting more flexibility.
What this means for the case
Google has until October 27, 2025, to file a full appeal and has asked for a temporary pause on the court's order while things get sorted.
If Epic wins, it could mean major changes for how apps handle payments on Android.
As Sean Hollister from The Verge puts it, the Supreme Court might see this case differently.