Google launches Momentum program to help Indian startups commercialize AI
Google just rolled out its Momentum program to help Indian startups tap into the latest AI tech.
The goal? To turn cool ideas into real products that actually solve business problems, making it easier for young companies to scale up and innovate.
Momentum expands hands-on AI partnerships
Momentum builds on years of Google's accelerator projects in India, but now there's a bigger focus on hands-on partnerships.
Startups like SpotDraft and VideoSDK are already seeing big results: SpotDraft cut contract processing costs by 80% with Google's Gemini AI, while VideoSDK improved response quality and slashed infrastructure costs.
Plus, Google DeepMind's "AI for the Planet Accelerator" is helping startups tackle big issues like climate change, showing how tech can drive real impact.