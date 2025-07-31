Google loses appeal in Epic Games case
Google just lost a major court battle against Epic Games, with the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upholding a ruling that says Google has to open up its Play Store.
After being found to have illegally stifled competition in Android app distribution and payments, Google now faces big changes to how its app store works.
What does this mean for app distribution?
Google will have to let rival app stores operate inside the Play Store, allow alternative payment systems, and stop making exclusive deals with developers.
This means more choices for users and potentially lower fees for app creators.
The move is backed by groups like the US Justice Department and Microsoft, showing that Big Tech's control over apps is under serious scrutiny.
Plus, Epic is still fighting Apple on similar grounds—so how you get your apps could change on both Android and iOS soon.