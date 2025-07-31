Google loses appeal in Epic Games case

What does this mean for app distribution?

Google will have to let rival app stores operate inside the Play Store, allow alternative payment systems, and stop making exclusive deals with developers.

This means more choices for users and potentially lower fees for app creators.

The move is backed by groups like the US Justice Department and Microsoft, showing that Big Tech's control over apps is under serious scrutiny.

Plus, Epic is still fighting Apple on similar grounds—so how you get your apps could change on both Android and iOS soon.