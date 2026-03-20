Google moves to re-enter AI defense space amid ethical concerns
Google is looking to restart its partnership with the US Department of Defense after stepping away in 2018 when employees raised concerns about using AI for weapons.
Now, as rival AI company Anthropic clashes with the Pentagon over similar issues, Google seems ready to get back in the game, despite lingering questions about tech ethics and military use.
Google pitches itself as defense partner
Google Cloud CEO recently met Pentagon officials to pitch Google as a defense partner.
The company also rolled out an easy-to-use AI agent builder on a military portal, letting users create custom tools without coding.
But things are complicated: Some Google employees and leading AI researchers (including Jeff Dean) filed a court brief supporting Anthropic's lawsuits against the Department of Defense, highlighting just how tricky (and important) the conversation around AI and defense has become.