Google mulls building AI servers in India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Google is thinking about building AI servers in India, according to Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
He shared the news at a business summit, saying he is already talking with Google leaders about making high-tech hardware locally.
The move highlights India's growing reputation for producing world-class tech.
Google unveils $15B Visakhapatnam AI hub
AI servers are the backbone for training big language models and powering real-time AI: think smarter apps and faster responses.
Google also just announced a $15 billion investment plan for a new AI hub in Visakhapatnam, showing it is serious about India's digital future.
With 71 new factories coming up and made-in-India electronic components worth ₹30,000 crore exported to China last year, India is quickly becoming a global tech manufacturing hotspot.