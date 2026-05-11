Google mulls building AI servers in India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Google unveils $15B Visakhapatnam AI hub

AI servers are the backbone for training big language models and powering real-time AI: think smarter apps and faster responses.

Google also just announced a $15 billion investment plan for a new AI hub in Visakhapatnam, showing it is serious about India's digital future.

With 71 new factories coming up and made-in-India electronic components worth ₹30,000 crore exported to China last year, India is quickly becoming a global tech manufacturing hotspot.