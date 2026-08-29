Google ordered to pay $147 million over app activity tracking
Business
Google's in hot water again; a US judge just ordered it to pay $147 million in legal fees after a jury found the company collected app activity data from users who had turned off tracking.
The lawyers spent more than 49,670 hours fighting it out in court.
Payouts under $5, Google denies wrongdoing
Even though the total jury verdict and award was huge, each of the 98 million affected users will get less than $5.
The judge said the legal fees were fair given how complicated the case was.
Google still denies any wrongdoing and plans to appeal, so this story isn't over yet.