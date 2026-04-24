Google plans $15 billion India investment and Visakhapatnam AI hub
Google announced in October that it plans to invest $15 billion in India over the next five years, its biggest spend outside the US.
The plan includes building a large-scale AI hub and data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with AI infrastructure, renewable energy capacity, and a new subsea gateway, aiming to supercharge India's digital infrastructure and support the country's fast-growing tech scene.
Google grows India workforce over 10,000
Along with new infrastructure, Google is growing its engineering presence in India, with its workforce there now over 10,000 employees and deepening partnerships with partners like TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, Infosys, and Cognizant.
Plus, there is a fresh $750 million fund to help partners roll out new AI solutions, so expect more innovation coming your way.