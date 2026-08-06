Google plans $15B data center in Visakhapatnam raising environmental concerns
Google wants to build a massive $15 billion data center in Visakhapatnam, but not everyone's on board.
Environmental activists say the city already struggles with water shortages, and adding a huge tech facility could make things worse.
There's also worry about the site being close to Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to animals like leopards and pangolins.
Google faces protests, court hearing
Protesters have taken to the streets with signs like "We cannot drink DATA," and some groups are taking their fight to court: one hearing is set for August 24.
While Google says it'll use air cooling tech to save water and add sound barriers near wildlife, activists and some groups still feel uneasy about the environmental impact, even though the project could create up to 188,000 jobs.