Google promotes TPUs to neoclouds to challenge NVIDIA's market dominance
Google is making a big move against NVIDIA by promoting its own AI chips, called TPUs, to neocloud providers (these are companies that rent out computing power for AI projects).
Since NVIDIA controls more than 90% of the market, Google is offering financial support to help these providers build TPU-powered data centers and get more players using its tech.
Google lands $5B Blackstone TPU deal
With Google's backing, neoclouds can lease TPUs back to Google or lease them to Google Cloud customers.
Meanwhile, reports say NVIDIA tried to keep Nscale, a major partner, loyal with financial perks, but Nscale says it's sticking with NVIDIA by choice.
Even so, Google's slowly gaining ground with big names like Meta and Apple already on board, plus a recent $5 billion TPU deal with Blackstone.