Google rolls out TPUs to cloud providers, boosting HBM demand
Google is shaking up the AI chip scene by rolling out its own tensor processing units (TPUs) to cloud providers and AI companies.
This move is great news for memory giants Samsung and SK hynix, since nearly 100 big names are set to use these chips.
Oracle also plans to offer Google's chips through its cloud platform in 2027.
All this means a major jump in demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which both Korean firms specialize in.
Samsung Broadcom MOU, SK hynix constrained
To keep up, Samsung signed a memorandum of understanding in July with Broadcom, potential cooperation valued at more than $200 billion through 2030, focused on HBM, foundry manufacturing, and advanced packaging.
Meanwhile, SK hynix wants to get involved early by customizing HBM for TPUs. But there's a catch: SK hynix already has packed production schedules, making it tricky to turn these new opportunities into actual orders right away.
Google is also teaming up with MediaTek to streamline its chip supply, which could help suppliers down the line.