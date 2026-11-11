Google rolls out TPUs to cloud providers, boosting HBM demand

Google is shaking up the AI chip scene by rolling out its own tensor processing units (TPUs) to cloud providers and AI companies.

This move is great news for memory giants Samsung and SK hynix, since nearly 100 big names are set to use these chips.

Oracle also plans to offer Google's chips through its cloud platform in 2027.

All this means a major jump in demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which both Korean firms specialize in.