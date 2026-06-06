Google signs $30B SpaceX agreement for NVIDIA GPUs, exit clause Business Jun 06, 2026

Google is teaming up with SpaceX in a huge $30 billion, agreement running through June 2029.

Starting October 2026, Google will pay $920 million each month for access to powerful NVIDIA GPU chips and hardware (enough to supercharge its AI platforms like Gemini Enterprise).

There's a catch: if SpaceX can't deliver the tech by September 30, 2026, Google can walk away after a short grace period.