Google signs $30B SpaceX agreement for NVIDIA GPUs, exit clause
Google is teaming up with SpaceX in a huge $30 billion, agreement running through June 2029.
Starting October 2026, Google will pay $920 million each month for access to powerful NVIDIA GPU chips and hardware (enough to supercharge its AI platforms like Gemini Enterprise).
There's a catch: if SpaceX can't deliver the tech by September 30, 2026, Google can walk away after a short grace period.
SpaceX pursuing xAI power and deals
This isn't just about big numbers: SpaceX wants its xAI division to be a major player in computing power, while Google (which likely owns roughly 5% of SpaceX) is eyeing more futuristic projects like orbital data centers.
Meanwhile, SpaceX previously signed a similar agreement with Anthropic and also has a separate deal involving startup Cursor for $60 billion.