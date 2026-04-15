Google hit with fresh monopoly lawsuit from app store rival

Aptoide, a Portugal-based Android app store, has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google . The company accuses the tech giant of monopolizing app distribution and billing, thereby violating US antitrust laws. The lawsuit was filed in a San Francisco federal court on Tuesday. Aptoide claims Google's practices have prevented smaller rivals from competing effectively in the market.

Market dynamics Aptoide claims to serve over 200 million annual users Aptoide, which describes itself as "the alternative Android app store," claims to host around 436,000 apps and serve over 200 million annual users. The company alleges that it offers lower commissions for developers and cheaper services for users. However, it also claims that Google deprives its rivals of exclusive content from top developers while pushing them toward Google Play and other "must have" services.

Legal action Legal history of Aptoide against Google The lawsuit filed by Aptoide seeks an injunction against Google's alleged anticompetitive practices and unspecified triple damages. This isn't the first time Aptoide has taken legal action against Google. The company had filed a separate complaint with European Union antitrust authorities back in 2014. Last November, Google agreed to make changes to Android and its app store after settling a five-year-old antitrust case with Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite.

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