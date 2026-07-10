Google to appeal Delhi High Court ruling in Hindware case
Google is heading back to the Delhi High Court on July 24, appealing a ruling that found it liable for trademark infringement.
The issue? Hindware, a popular Indian bathroom brand, says Google let rival companies bid on its name as a keyword in Google Ads.
Earlier this year, the court sided with Hindware and told Google to pay ₹30 lakh in damages.
Google defends trademark keyword bidding
Google says letting competitors bid on trademarked keywords is totally normal worldwide. It even pointed to 14 countries where this is allowed.
The company argues this approach helps users discover more brands and gives smaller businesses a fair shot online.
As one spokesperson put it, "We are appealing the Delhi High Court's order, which diverges from established legal precedents in India," as the company gets ready for its day in court.