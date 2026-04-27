Google to build $15bn AI data center in Visakhapatnam
Big news for tech in India: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is about to lay the foundation stone for a massive $15 billion Google AI data center in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
Set up in Tarluvada village, this 1-GW facility is designed to supercharge India's digital infrastructure, offering next-level AI cloud services and huge data storage.
The goal? To put Vizag on the map as a major Asian tech hub.
Project spans 600 acres, creates jobs
This project covers about 600 acres and is part of Andhra Pradesh's push to attract global investment through its "Speed of Doing Business" initiative.
Expect new jobs in AI, cloud operations, and data science, and a boost for sectors like power systems and server manufacturing.
Plus, with upcoming projects like subsea cable links and an international airport, Visakhapatnam is gearing up to become even more attractive for tech companies looking at India's future.