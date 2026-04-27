Google to build $15bn AI data center in Visakhapatnam

Project spans 600 acres, creates jobs

This project covers about 600 acres and is part of Andhra Pradesh's push to attract global investment through its "Speed of Doing Business" initiative.

Expect new jobs in AI, cloud operations, and data science, and a boost for sectors like power systems and server manufacturing.

Plus, with upcoming projects like subsea cable links and an international airport, Visakhapatnam is gearing up to become even more attractive for tech companies looking at India's future.