Google to formally suggest changes to India's Digital Competition Bill
Business
Google isn't happy about India's proposed Digital Competition Bill and plans to push back.
The bill could label Google as a "Systemically Significant Digital Enterprise" in six areas, which means tighter rules on how it bundles services and uses data.
After voicing concerns during August and September consultations, Google now plans to formally suggest changes to the government.
India's bill could impact Google most
The bill is India's move to keep big tech companies in check and stop unfair competition.
Since Google operates across more categories than Meta or Amazon, it could face the biggest shake-up: think more paperwork and limits on how its services work together.