Google to pay $50 million to settle discrimination lawsuit
Business
Google is set to pay $50 million to settle a lawsuit from Black employees who said they faced systemic discrimination at the company.
The suit, led by former employee April Curley, claimed Black workers were steered into lower-paying jobs and faced pushback for speaking up.
Google denies wrongdoing, agrees pay review
While Google denies any wrongdoing, it has agreed to review pay equity, boost transparency around salaries, and limit forced arbitration for job disputes until August 2026.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump called the settlement "This case is about accountability, plain and simple,".
The case also put a spotlight on other diversity issues at Google, including the exit of AI researcher Timnit Gebru.